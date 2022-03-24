Dave Coulier used to be "an alcoholic" but has been sober fortwo years.

The 62-year-old actor - who is known for his role Joey Gladstone on the classic sitcom 'Full House' - took to Instagram to reveal that he used to be the "life of a party" until an accident led him to going sober.

Alongside an image of himself with a bloodied face, he wrote: "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

The 'Fuller House' actor and stand up comedian went on to explain that while he "loved booze", it didn't "love him back" and had to give it up for the sake of his family.

He wrote: "I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back. I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. "

The stand up comedian - who is married to Melissa Bring and has son Luc, 31, with ex-wife Jayne Modean - added that he found the "mental and physicals" of alcohol withdrawal to be the biggest difficulties when giving up alcohol and thanked his wife for all her support as he celebrated two years of sobriety.

He added: "The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you!"