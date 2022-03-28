Billie Eilish admitted she's only now "learning how big a deal things are" around her after winning her first Oscar.

The 20-year-old megastar shot to fame when she was just 14 and won her first Academy Award with her brother Finneas O' Connell for their James Bond theme 'No Time To Die' at Sunday night's (27.03.22) Academy Awards.

After accepting the prize, the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker admitted she is "just coming into being aware of what is good and around me."

When asked by a reporter in the winners' room: “You were an emo, sad-looking teenager, now you’re having a good time.

"Do you feel like you’ve had a change in your career as the last few years have gone along?”

Billie replied: “I was also a very young teenager. You know teenagers — it’s just growth and ageing. I’m super happy. I feel like I’m just coming into being aware of what is good and around me. When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big a deal things are around you, how important things are.”

Upon receiving the accolade for Best Original Song, Billie reacted: "This is so—I could scream.

“Thank you to our 007 family, [producer] Barbara Broccoli, MGM, [director] Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Hans Zimmer…for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond.”

Finneas, 24, dedicated the win to their parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, and quipped that he and his sister will try not to "lose" their trophies.

He added: “Lastly, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes, and we love you as our parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you so much to The Academy, we promise not to lose these."

The pair gave a haunting performance of 'No Time To Die', the theme to Daniel Craig's curtain call as 007.