'Fallout 5' has been confirmed to be Bethesda Games Studios' next game after 'The Elder Scrolls 6'.

Director Todd Howard has said the next instalment in the post-apocalyptic role-playing franchise is on the way - but there will be a long wait.

The firm already has new IP 'Starfield' on the way in 2023, and then the latest 'Elder Scrolls', so although 'Fallout 5' is definitely coming, it won't be anytime soon.

In an interview with IGN, he said: “Yes, 'Elder Scrolls 6' is in pre-production, and, you know, we’re going to be doing 'Fallout 5' after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while.

“We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well.”

However, there will be some other 'Fallout' content in the meantime.

First of all, there is 'The Pitt' expansion for 'Fallout 76' and then there is the live-action 'Fallout' TV series heading to Amazon Prime Video.

The cast includes 'Yellowjackets' star Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins from 'The Hateful Eight'.

There is no release date as of yet.