The main story of 'Starfield' alone could take between 30 to 40 hours to complete.

Director Todd Howard says this is down to there being 20 per cent more main story quests than any other role-playing title by Bethesda, such as 'Fallout' and 'Skyrim'.

He's also promised more DLC expansions to add to the runtime and admitted the modding community will go crazy for all the content.

Howard told IGN: "We’ve learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time.

"They’re still playing 'Skyrim' – not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there’s extra content.

"Certainly we’re going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there’s so much they could do."

'Starfield' will release exclusively on the Xbox Series X/S and PC in the first half of 2023.

And Howard previously hinted PlayStation viewers could get to play the game in some form in the future, although there's no guarantee.

Asked if he regrets the exclusivity of the title, he replied: "Well, we're still … I will just say I want everybody to have the ability to play it in some fashion."