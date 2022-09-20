Adam Levine denies cheating with Instagram model

Published
2022/09/20 20:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/09/20 20:42 (BST)

Adam Levine "crossed the line" with his flirtatious behaviour - but has denied cheating on his wife.

The 43-year-old pop star has rubbished claims made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh that he cheated on Behati Prinsloo - although he's confessed to showing "poor judgement".

In a statement on Instagram, Adam - who has been married to the model since 2014 - said: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. (sic)"

Adam and Behati - who have Dusty, five, and Gio, four, together - recently announced they're expecting their third child.

And although Adam has confessed to "inappropriate" behaviour, he's promised he won't repeat his mistake.

He said: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

The Maroon 5 star made the statement after Sumner claimed she dated the singer for about a year. She also shared Instagram messages that she claimed were from Adam.

Sumner said in a TikTok video: "At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited."

The Instagram model even suggested that Adam wanted to name his third child with Behati after her.

Sumner explained: "He said, ‘Ok, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.’"

© BANG Media International

adamlevine sumnerstroh maroon5 behatiprinsloo

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Queen Elizabeth's funeral watched by 28 million viewers in UK
Jordin Sparks wants to inspire her son on Dancing with the Stars
I've been incredibly misunderstood, says Famke Janssen
Queen Elizabeth 'ultimately died of a broken heart', says royal expert

Recommended