Mariah Carey says most people "let you down".

The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who has teamed up with Chopard to launch two butterfly-themed jewellery collections - admitted while there are "exceptions" in life, she thinks diamonds really are a girl's best friend.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I hate to say it, but for the most part, people let you down. So I might have to go with it. With very few exceptions, but for the most part, yeah."

The pop megastar was also asked if the meaning of butterflies has changed over the past 25 years, since releasing her album 'Butterfly'.

She explained: "I don't acknowledge time, so it's 25 seconds, 25 minutes, whatever we want to call it.

"Seriously, after going through what I had to go through to even create the Butterfly album and to break free from that shell... it's part of my 25 years and that's kind of unbelievable.

"It represents so much to me as just a human being and particularly as a woman."

Mariah also reflected on her appearance on shows like MTV's 'Cribs' where celebrities invite people into their homes.

However, she shrugged off the idea of letting cameras into her huge closet to give fans a peek at her wardrobe.

She said: "No more reality [shows]. Actually, I'm working on a documentary called the 'Butterfly Lounge'. It started over the pandemic.

"I moved to a place for a while just to work with my band and create music and we filmed all of it.

"All of this is coming together at the exact same time. It just represents freedom and emancipation in so many ways for me."

Meanwhile, Mariah recently confirmed plans to re-release her alt-rock album 'Someone's Ugly Daughter' - which she recorded under the moniker Chick in the late 1990s - after her record company had reservations and ultimately released a re-recorded version with her collaborator Clarissa Dane on lead vocals.

She explained: " I would write the lyrics, go and sing it. There was a fear [from the record company] because some of the lyrical content was not what people were [expecting]. I honestly wanted to put the record out back then under the same pseudonym and just let them discover that it’s me, but that idea was kind of stomped and squashed. So Clarissa came in.

"And yeah, there were a lot of big records that were in that genre, that grunge moment… And of course there was the Courtney Love era of Hole and all that going on at the time. I even did the artwork! The artwork for the album was like the dead roach and some lipstick.”