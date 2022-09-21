Drew Barrymore could "go years" without having sex.

The 47-year-old actress - who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman but has been single since 2016 - was discussing 'Spiderman' star Andrew Garfield's recent revelation that he went "six months" without intimacy due to work commitments and joked that it didn't seem like "a very long time."

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I mean, we buried the lede there. That’s the headline, ‘Drew can go six months, no big deal'. I could go years!"

It comes just weeks after Andrew Garfield explained that he had a "bunch of spiritual practices" while shooting for the 2016 movie 'Silence', which included becoming "celibate" and fasting to lose weight.

He said: "I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals for myself. I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot, because me and Adam [Driver] had to lose a bunch of weight anyway. It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time,"

Back in March, 'Never Been Kissed' star Drew - who has daughters Olive, nine as well as eight-year-old Frankie with ex-husband Will - revealed that she has the "hottest dreams" about her former flames.

She said: "I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days is in my dreams, and every, like, six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God!' And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive.' Libidinous, like, I have a libido, I’m alive and I have a pulse. Libidinous!"