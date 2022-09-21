Fazer is expecting twins with his girlfriend Ashley Emma.

The 35-year-old rapper - who is best known as part of 2000s group N-Dubz alongside Tulisa and Dappy - has been dating model Ashley, 32, since 2013 and already has Ava Rose, nine, with her but announced on Wednesday (21.09.22) that they are now expecting twins.

He said: "It's double trouble - We have been blessed. It totally blew us away, we’ve been walking on air since we found out the news we are expecting twins!"

Meanwhile, Ashley explained that while the morning sickness has been on "another level", the 'Strong Again' hitmaker has been "amazing" with his support.

In the joint interview, she told The Sun: "The morning sickness has been on another level - Fazer has been amazing. My tummy is already double the size - I didn't show with Ava until I was well into my fifth month. I had no idea I was pregnant, it was a total surprise."

The news couples just months after it emerged that Fazer - whose real name is Richard Rawson - will be reuniting with his former bandmates for the first time in over a decade for an arena tour in November 2023.

At the time, a source said: "Fans have been calling for this for years but timing has never been right. Finally all Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer are all onboard and the music they have recorded is genuinely some of their best yet. Think classic N-Dubz but with a current twist.

"It's going to be massive. They have seen all the success other groups have enjoyed coming back and want a piece of the action!"