Jon and Summer Pardi are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old country music singer and his significant other cannot wait to become a family of three when their newborn enters the world in early 2023.

Jon said: "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one - Pardi of three!

"I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer, 32, has "felt great" overall during her pregnancy, but has been a "little bit tired" at times.

The hairstylist is "equally excited and nervous" about becoming a mum for the first time.

Speaking about Jon becoming a father in a joint interview with PEOPLE magazine, Summer - who lives on a farm with Jon just outside Nashville - said: "He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family.

"I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.

"Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side!

"I can't even go to the bathroom without them pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting there waiting for me when I walk out. It'll be fun to see how they react to the baby."

Jon also took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy.

He wrote: "Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from god. Im ready for it! (sic)"

Summer posted: "Pardi, party of 3"