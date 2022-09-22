Ted Lasso is coming to FIFA 23

'Ted Lasso' has joined 'FIFA 23'.

Characters from the fictional AFC Richmond, including the titular American college football coach created and played by Jason Sudeikis for the Apple TV+ comedy will be playable.

The 47-year-old star said: "Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks," he said.

"We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters."

As well as being playable as AFC Richmond manager, players can play him for other teams as well.

Brett Goldstein is also featured as AFC Richmond player Roy Kent, and joked that it's time for his spat with bolshie striker Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) to play out.

He quipped: "I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious."

Other characters coming to the simulation game are Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas.

'FIFA 23' launches September 30, 2022 on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

