Josh Duhamel almost missed his wedding because he had to go to hospital.

The 'Bandit' actor married Audra Mari earlier this month but admitted it was "touch and go" for him to make it to the church on time because he'd injured his back partying too hard after their rehearsal dinner the evening before.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: "So I think I'm going to hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing atop it, and I throw my back out.

"I thought I was fine, I wake up the next morning and I literally can't get up out of bed."

The 'Shotgun Wedding' star was given a steroid injection, which allowed him to get through the big day, but he was still suffering afterwards.

He said: "The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle. It was touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding. I went to the emergency room, got shot up, and I was fine the whole night and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn't get out of bed."

Despite his injury, the 49-year-old actor - who has nine-year-old son Axl with ex-wife Fergie - didn't take it easy with the celebrations because it was previously revealed that the wedding party had downed tequila shots at a local bar after the couple exchanged their vows.

A source previously said: Josh Duhamel stopped in to Duffy's Tavern in Fargo, North Dakota, with Audra Mari and a party bus of people at around 4:30 p.m. Someone called the bar ahead of their arrival saying there was a party bus coming with 30 people and they would like 30 shots of Don Julio Blanco tequila....

"The entire group, filled with groomsmen and a bridal party, was very polite and patient. They were all smiles and having a great time."