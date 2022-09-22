Ian ‘H’ Watkins constantly feels guilty when he's on tour without his sons.

The Steps singer - who has six-year-old twins Macsen and Cybi with former partner Craig Ryder - loves being on the road with the band but feels bad that he can't take the kids with him any more because they need to be at school.

He said: "Although my Instagram and social channels will often show me having a great time on tour (which I am!) I can’t help but struggle with the guilt that the boys aren’t there with me, now they’re both at school. Oh, the joys of parental guilt!"

The 'Better Best Forgotten' hitmaker admitted having twins is "absolutely exhausting" and thinks only parents who had multiples can truly understand the struggles.

He admitted in Play-Doh's new book 'Notes on Messy Parenting': "Being a twin parent is like nothing else. And no, it is not the same as having children close together, thank you very much! This is a whole different ball game; it’s messy, it’s fun, it’s hilarious but WOW…. It’s absolutely exhausting."

