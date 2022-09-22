Meghan Trainor is determined to keep her son in a "bubble."

The 28-year-old pop star has been married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara since 2018 and has 19-month old Riley with him but also lives with her brothers and wants them all to raise her son away from the "scary world" outside.

She said: " I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions. How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don’t usually do that. And not to get dark here, but [in regular schools, you have to worry about] guns and all that stuff. I don’t really want to send my kids somewhere where I’m just like, ‘Hope to see you later!’ It’s horrible. Horrible. There’s all those victims’ parents thinking, ‘I never thought it would happen to me’ until it f****** does. Everyone tells me, ‘You can’t keep your kid in a bubble,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, but I can.'

"My brothers Ryan and Justin live in my house. I’m like, ‘Do not leave! It’s a scary world. You’re staying here!'"

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has also joined a group made up of fellow celebrity mothers, including the likes of former Disney Channel stars Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale, and encouraged model Hailey Bieber - who has no children but has been married to pop star Justin since 2018 - to join if she ever does have children.

She told Romper: "I got lucky. All the moms in our group are so cool. The other day I texted them like, ‘My butt is acting up,’ and someone sent me their butt doctor — literally saved my a**. I was just with Hailey Beiber and was like, ‘The best thing you can do when you have a baby is find a group of moms and join them.’ It’s our lifelines."