Bad Bunny and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are on the official 'FIFA 23' soundtrack.

EA Sports has confirmed the soundtrack for this year's game, with 57 new songs including the likes of MILKBLOOD, FKA Twigs, Sampa the Great and more.

Raphaella Lima - Global Music Marketing Director at EA - said: "This year's soundtrack demonstrates the breadth of the world's love for the game, capturing sounds from all sides of the globe.

"We wanted to emphasize the importance of our global football community through music and we're excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the songs and anthems for the most expansive FIFA ever."

Rising stars Ibeyi, Pheelz, Baby Tate and more are also getting spotlighted, while the 'Volta Football' soundtrack will include tunes by the likes of Nas, Quevedo, Remi Wolf, Denzel Curry and more.

In a press release, EA teased: "The carefully curated mixture of hip hop, alternative, electronic dance and pop music transports players directly into the game of street football."

Music also plays a deeper role in the game, with artists such as Jack Harlow, ROSALIA, Pheelz and Central Cee all designing their own FIFA Ultimate Team kits.

These customised kits - which are "designed to personify each artists' personality - will be available for players to unlock through certain objectives from September 27, when early access for the game mode launches.

The 'FIFA 23' soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify, while EA has teased "exciting updates to the soundtrack later this fall".

'FIFA 23' will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30.