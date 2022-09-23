Gina Rodriguez found it 'so wild' revisiting Jane the Virgin while pregnant

Gina Rodriguez says it's been "so wild" revisiting 'Jane the Virgin' while pregnant.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Joe LoCicero, 36, and she has revealed watching the hit romantic comedy-drama - in which her titular character becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination by her gynecologist - back made her have a lot more appreciation for what women go through during pregnancy.

Taking part in Yahoo Life's 'So Mini Ways' series, she said: "When I did 'Jane' I wasn't pregnant, nor did I even have a partner to get pregnant with.

"A lot of the struggles she went through — lactation, sleep training — Jane did all these things. I’ve been revisiting it. To go back and watch it is so wild. It's a really beautiful feeling. That show changed my life."

Gina - who is yet to decide if she wants to find out the sex of her unborn child - also admitted it was quite taxing filming her new ABC sitcom 'Not Dead Yet' while with child.

She said: "Working while pregnant is really quite the feat.

"Any birthing person that wanted to go through that journey, I really commend you, it’s quite the undertaking. But now being pregnant myself, I’m like 'I didn’t know the half of it.' I see anyone with a child, and I'm like 'you’re a superhero!'"

Gina recently admitted she is “very excited and overwhelmed” to be pregnant.

She said: "I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman. I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.'"

