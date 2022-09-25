Jenny Mollen was inspired by Chrissy Teigen to discuss her miscarriages.

The 43-year-old actress has been married to 'American Pie' star Jason Biggs since 2008 and had suffered two miscarriages during their relationship but only felt ready to discuss her ordeal when model Chrissy Teigen - who is currently expecting her third child with singer John Legend - after she lost her son Jack before birth back in 2020.

Jenny wrote on Instagram: "When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think. Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic."

The 'Angel' star went on to explain that she was in need of aftercare each time and noted that she was "grateful" to have lived in a country where abortion care was a legal right, prior to the reversal of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling - which guaranteed a woman the legal right to a termination in the US before it was overruled in June 202 - and thanked Christy for helping to "drive awareness" of the issue.

She added: "Both times I needed a D and C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible

"I didn’t want this to happen. But thank god, I was in such capable hands when it did. I stand w @chrissyteigen and all the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness of this critical issue. Thank u also to @busyphilips for educating me time and again on why we must not be silent. Abortion rights affect all of us." (sic)

Chrissy - who also has Luna, six and Miles, four with the 'All Of Me' singer - explained that she had to make a lot of "difficult and heartbreaking decisions" when it became "very clear" that her Jack would not survive.

She said: "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John, and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."