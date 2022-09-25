David Hasselhoff has a "heathy ego".

The 'Baywatch' legend, 70, admits he might come across as egotistical at times, but it comes from a place of wanting his work to be "perfect".

He told Reader's Digest UK: "Well yes, I have an ego, but it's through a desire to be perfect in whatever I'm doing.

"I have a healthy ego because I apologise when I'm wrong.

"I am wrong sometimes but most of the time I'm dead-on."

Hasselhoff has a major fanbase in Germany and his latest role is playing a fictionalised version of himself for TV over there.

He will appear in 'Ze Network' for RTL streaming service TV Now alongside German actor Henry Hubchen, who also plays a version of himself, and the show is described as an international conspiracy story.

'Ze Network' sees The Hoff land the lead role in a German stage show, only to be plunged into the centre of a conspiracy of former cold war assassins while the fabric of reality seems to break down around him.

He said of the show: "'Knight Rider' was incredibly successful for both me and RTL. Returning now 30 years later to do a cutting-edge series and working with RTL again is a dream come true. The series is funny, deadly, creative and informative ... simply exciting. Fact or fiction, you decide."

It's not the first time he's played a fictional version of himself as he did just that in 'Hoff the Record', a sitcom which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 on UK TV channel Dave.

And in 2017, he appeared in the movie 'Killing Hasselhoff', in which Ken Jeong portrayed a cash-strapped nightclub owner who hires a hitman to kill the star in a bid to win a celebrity death pool and revive his fortunes.