Todd Bridges has married designer Bettijo B. Hirschi.

The 57-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Willis Jackson in 'Diff'rent Strokes' - has tied the knot with Bettijo in front of 70 friends and family in Beverly Hills, California.

The loved-up couple got married on Wednesday evening (21.09.22) at Greystone Mansion and Gardens, with Todd revealing that the intimate ceremony was attended by "just our closest friends and family".

The actor added that it was special to tie the knot with someone that he's "madly in love with".

Bettijo walked down the aisle in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired dress that she designed herself.

She explained: "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage.

"I like classic beauty channelling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by."

The designer also revealed that she wore an "80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil" for her big day.

She shared: "It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck. And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."

The happy couple met through a mutual friend. But Todd was actually introduced to Bettijo in the hope that he would set her up with someone else.

He explained: "We met through a friend that I've [known] for a long time named Mandy.

"I was supposed to actually be setting her up with someone else, but it didn't go that way. When I met her, I was like, 'I'm not going to set her up with anyone else. I want her for myself.'"