Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein will direct 'Final Destination 6'.

The filmmaking duo have been tapped to helm the relaunch of the horror franchise over a decade on from the release of the fifth movie.

Original producer Craig Perry is returning to produce the new installment with Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

Jon Watts, the director behind Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' films, has crafted the story for the project with Guy Bisick and Lori Evans writing the script.

The core concept of the 'Final Destination' series remains – a character has a premonition of a deadly event and is able to save several lives in the process, only to have the unstoppable force of Death to come for the survivors one by one as they are killed in bizarre incidents.

Insiders claim that finding a new director took up much of the year as several filmmakers were interested in the project.

One source said: "It was rare that something big was available and ready for a reboot."

According to insiders, Lipovsky and Stein impressed movie bosses with their ideas and passion for the 'Final Destination' series and an impressive Zoom call sealed the deal for the pair.

The original 'Final Destination' film was released in 2000 and was directed by James Wong. The success spawned four sequels as well as a series of novels and comic books.

Tony Todd played the role of William Bludworth in the films and previously suggested that a sixth 'Final Destination' movie would be too expensive to make because of the accident scenes.

The 67-year-old star said: "I am [surprised] but I know why there hasn't been [another sequel]. It's really an expensive film to shoot. Just getting whatever accident set pieces, like for example part two with the whole traffic accident, that took a good five weeks to shoot and at least 20 million bucks."