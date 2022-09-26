Shania Twain wants biopic and musical

Shania Twain has teased plans for a biopic and a musical based on her songs.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker has a "very busy few years ahead" of her and the 57-year-old singer admitted turning her life story - which, as well as her long career, includes growing up in a violent home, losing her parents in a car crash and her first husband cheating on her with her best friend - into a movie could be on the cards, while her songs would make a great soundtrack for a stage show.

Asked about the possibility of a biopic or a musical, she told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Yes. Both of those things are possibly in the future.

“All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I’m writing songs all the time and the Netflix documentary ['Not Just A Girl'] has been a huge talking point in my life and career.

“There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. But I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me.”

The Canadian singer - who has son Eja, 21, with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange and is married to Frederic Thiebaud - spent a long time in London working on her new album but has ruled out a permanent move to the UK because she wouldn't be able to secure her dream home.

She explained: “If I could live at the stables in Hyde Park, I would. I just want to live next to the horses each morning.

“That’s been my dream for many, many years and I’ve asked a lot of people but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

