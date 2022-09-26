Dr Dre "can't wait" to see Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker confirmed on Sunday (25.09.22) that she will provide the entertainment at the annual NFL showpiece game next year and while the producer knows he and fellow performers Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar - who were joined by guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak - "set the bar extremely high" when they took to the stage at the sporting event earlier this year, he's confident Rihanna can put on an equally spectacular show.

Speaking on Apple Music 1, Dre told Ebro Darden: "Oh my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do it, and I'm a super fan of Rihanna. I can't wait to see what she's going to do.

"I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It's fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high."

The 57-year-old star advised Rihanna to find the right creative team to plan the performance - and even suggested she used the same people that helped orchestrate their hip-hop extravaganza.

He said: "Put the right people around you and have fun. That's basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show."

Despite his years in the public eye, Dre was "extremely nervous" about the Super Bowl gig but still had a great time.

He reflected: "It made me extremely nervous. I don't know if I've ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don't know if I've ever looked more forward to a Monday morning.

"So it's the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show.

"We had a good time, although it's a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You're talking about at least 3000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it's fun at the same time.

"When it's done, it's like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends."