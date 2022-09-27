Iggy Azalea has felt "utterly deprived of a personal life" during her music career.

The 32-year-old rapper has taken to social media to offer advice to aspiring music stars, admitting that her own path towards fame and success hasn't been straightforward.

Iggy - who moved from Australia to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know.

"On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart.

"When u reach ur goal… u will still have those moments.

"Its normal. (sic)"

Iggy announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote online: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"

Iggy also returned to touring alongside Pitbull earlier this year.

And the 'Fancy' hitmaker - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - subsequently admitted to relishing the experience, praising Pitbull and his team for being so "kind" towards her son.

She wrote on Twitter: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of! (sic)"