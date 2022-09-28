Matthew Broderick has joined the cast of 'No Hard Feelings'.

The 60-year-old star will feature alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Benanti and Andrew Barth Feldman in Sony's comedy.

In the film, Jennifer plays a ne'er-do-well character who is hired by a wealthy couple to socialise with their introverted son. Feldman stars as the kid, with Matthew and Laura playing the rich parents.

Gene Stupnitsky is directing from a script he wrote with John Phillips. The movie is set for release in June 2023 and will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Ciarrochi and Lawrence.

The story is set in New York's Montauk and is described as having tones of the Tom Cruise flick 'Risky Business' and 'Bad Teacher' – the raunchy 2011 comedy that featured Cameron Diaz as a foul-mouthed tutor.

Matthew starred in the lead role in the 1986 teen comedy film 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' but confessed that he was initially hesitant to take on the part as the character regularly broke the fourth wall during the movie.

He recalled: "I thought [the script] was great, and I had a teeny hesitation because having just done [the plays] 'Brighton Beach [Memoirs]' and 'Biloxi [Blues],' I was like, 'Wow, I'm talking to the audience, just like in these plays… and even in [the 1985 movie] 'Ladyhawke' he talks to the camera a bit. … You know, when you're young or starting out you think, 'I have to do something different.'"

Matthew was eventually persuaded to take the part in the film by friends, family and his agent because John Hughes was directing.

He said: "My memory is, before I had hung up the phone, [my agent] was like behind me in the room, saying, 'Yes, you should do it'. He flew to New York. 'I'll see you tomorrow. Let's just not talk about it anymore now, I'll see you tomorrow', and he came and was suddenly in the room with me, saying, 'Yeah, I do think you should do it.'"