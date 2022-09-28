Lenny Henry has thanked Amazon bosses for standing by the cast of 'The Rings of Power' after they were targeted by racist trolls.

The TV star plays Sadoc Burrows in the new Prime Video series - which serves as a prequel to 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' films based on J. R. R. Tolkien's 'work - and he's suffered terrible trolling over the decision to introduce a more diverse line-up of actors, but Lenny is adamant Amazon chiefs have "zero tolerance" for that kind of behaviour.

Speaking on the 'Headliners' podcast, he explained: "What’s great is that Amazon stand with the actors and they have zero tolerance for any shenanigans.

"We have been trolled. Even before we set foot in front of the camera, we have had people express displeasure that there are people of colour in the show.

"All the naysayers need to enjoy it as it is going to be on for a long time.”

Lenny added: "I’m like, ‘There is a dragon breathing fire over there and you have trouble with the brother from Leicester?' What is the matter with you?"

Lenny previously addressed the decision to make the show more diverse in an interview with The Times newspaper, insisting viewers want to see "themselves" and it doesn't matter if the show differs from the original text in that way.

He said: "That’s to do with it being the 21st century. People want to see themselves.

"Of course, if you go back, there’s going to be that thing that prevails because the books don’t say ... although some of the characters are described as hard skinned and darker in complexion – that was then, this is now and we’re telling the story now."