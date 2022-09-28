Kelsea Ballerini's estranged husband Morgan Evans has suggested their split took him completely by surprise.

The couple parted ways in August after almost five years of marriage and the 37-year-old musician has now opened up about the break up in a poignant new song in which he croons "It would be easier if I hated you but I still miss the person that I thought I knew".

Morgan debuted the new track at the CMC Rocks QLD Festival in Australia with video footage taken by fans and shared online showing him sitting at a piano belting out the words: "How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out? / How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn’t true / I’m just wondering, how long has it been over for you?”

Morgan goes on to sing: "What did you tell your parents? What do you tell yourself? / Was it something I was missing or is there someone else?”

He later adds: “Someday I’ll be OK but right now I don’t know / You used to tell me everything and that’s what hurts the most / It would be easier if I hated you / But I still miss the person that I thought I knew.”

'Heartfirst' hitmaker Kelsea confirmed the split back in August, admitting it was a "deeply difficult" decision to file for divorce from her partner after almost five years of marriage, but she is "extremely grateful" for their time together and "hopeful" for the future.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

Morgan - who met Kelsea in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in his native Australia - said at the time he had been left "very sad" by his estranged wife's decision to end their marriage. He wrote: "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."