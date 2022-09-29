Jessica Simpson is "still obsessed" with her husband Eric Johnson.

The 42-year-old pop star has been married to the former NFL player - the father of her children Maxwell, 10, Ace, nine, and three-year-old Birdie - since 2014 and explained that their longevity is down to their "real love" for each other and his "great a**."

She said: "What makes us last? I’m pretty obsessed with him still. That’s a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same. And he’s got a great a**! We just work, we just fit, you can’t undo us! This puzzle piece is solid. Yep, we framed it."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker - who was previously married to 98 Degrees star Nick Lachey - went on to explain that it is "important" for herself and her husband to spend time alone and recently took a trip to Mexico without their children.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I think it’s important to get away with your one and only, your true companion, just even chill and talk like you did when you dated before kids. To have that is very important for any relationship. We needed to walk around naked. Now our kids are just walking in all the time. We’re like, ‘Whoa, okay!’ It’s hard to stay away from… It’s not like you are going to lock the door on your kids, you know?"

Meanwhile, the fashion company founder alleged that she has "never" become used to the attention surrounding her fluctuating weight and had to accept that she will "always" be seen as her pint-sized character from the film version of 'The Dukes of Hazzard.'

She added: "Would any woman [accept the attention]? But Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ She was like, ‘I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.

"I’ve been criticised, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."