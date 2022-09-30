Meghan Trainor wants to have twins.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker already has 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara but she's already thinking about having more children and wants to be pregnant by the time she leaves Australia, where she's off to work next month as a judge on TV talent show 'Australian Idol'.

Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, she said: “Hopefully on the second half you’ll see a tum tum. I want four and I am banking on twins at this round. I want a farm.”

Meghan revealed she even turned down a Christmas tour to concentrate on getting pregnant.

The 28-year-old singer recently admitted she wants to keep her son in a "bubble" and have a pre-school teacher educate him it at home because it is a "scary world".

She said: " I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions. How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don’t usually do that. And not to get dark here, but [in regular schools, you have to worry about] guns and all that stuff. I don’t really want to send my kids somewhere where I’m just like, ‘Hope to see you later!’ It’s horrible. Horrible. There’s all those victims’ parents thinking, ‘I never thought it would happen to me’ until it f****** does. Everyone tells me, ‘You can’t keep your kid in a bubble,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, but I can.'

"My brothers Ryan and Justin live in my house. I’m like, ‘Do not leave! It’s a scary world. You’re staying here!'"

Meghan has also joined a group made up of fellow celebrity mothers, including the likes of former Disney Channel stars Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale, and admitted their support has been invaluable.

She told Romper: "I got lucky. All the moms in our group are so cool. The other day I texted them like, ‘My butt is acting up,’ and someone sent me their butt doctor — literally saved my a**. I was just with Hailey Beiber and was like, ‘The best thing you can do when you have a baby is find a group of moms and join them.’ It’s our lifelines."