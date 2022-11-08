Rockstar owner Take-Two says the ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak “won’t have any influence on development”.

In September makers Rockstar suffered a data breach when over 50 minutes of development footage was leaked online to social media platforms after they were hacked.

At the time of the hack, Rockstar remained adamant that the breach would have no impact on the development timelines for the title.

On Monday (07.11.22), parent company Take-Two reiterated this message during its second-quarter earnings call.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed.

“There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort, but it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

The leaked footage, orchestrated by an anonymous hacker, included up to an hour of gameplay which revealed GTA VI would take place in Vice City and confirmed reports it would feature a female player.

Rockstar Games said at the time of the leak: "We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next 'Grand Theft Auto'."