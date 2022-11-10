Emily Blunt spent months riding horses in preparation for 'The English'.

The 39-year-old actress - who has Hazel, eight, and Violet, six, with her husband John Krasinski - has revealed that she spent hours and hours preparing for her part in the six-episode Western drama.

She shared: "They can smell your fear. I rode for three months before we started and that helped me feel more at ease because people back then they were like one with the horse. So you had to kind of know your stuff."

Emily's family also spent some time on location.

The London-born actress - who plays the part of Lady Cornelia Locke in the series - told PEOPLE: "They learned how to do the horse and buggy."

The new drama was inspired by Spaghetti Westerns, and Emily admits that the story "just captured [her] heart".

She added: "I just felt deeply and every script [of this show] that came to me subsequently was so gorgeous and so moving. I just couldn't wait to see what was gonna happen next."

Meanwhile, Emily previously revealed that John is "immune" to her steamy love scenes.

The actor has been married to Emily since 2010, and she admits that he's become numb to her on-screen romances over the years.

Asked how he felt about her on-screen kiss with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise', Emily replied: "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

Emily also revealed that she developed a great chemistry with the wrestler-turned-actor.

She said: "It was there right from the start. There were certain scenes where we could not get a straight take. Even the crew were like, ‘C’mon guys!’ It was such a joy to work with him. He’s wonderful."