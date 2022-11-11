Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injured herself after falling down the stairs.

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s missus detailed being hurt after taking a tumble down the stairs.

On a Instagram photo of her wearing a neckbrace, the 40-year-old model wrote on Thursday (10.11.2022): “S*** happens.

She continued: “I am ok but… Don’t fall people… don’t fall. Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went… A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead.”

Isla Fisher was one of the famous faces to offer support to their pal, writing “Still looking beautiful”.

Rita Wilson added: “Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!”

Camila - who has sons Levi,14, Livingston, nine, and daughter Vida,12 with the 52-year-old Academy Award winner - apparently put her husband “under her spell” when they first met in 2006 at a nightclub before they tied the knot in 2012.

In 2016, Matthew said: “I had a time in my life when I was fine going from here to there, bam-bam-bam — healthy, fluent, single years. … When I saw the woman who is now my wife, I was at a club making margaritas at my table with friends. When she walked in wearing this aqua dress, I went, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ … You can’t dial up that kind of woman. I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly. I like being under her spell. I don't want to break that spell."

In 2018, the ‘Just Try One Bite’ cookbook author revealed that people ask her “all the time” about how she and the ‘Gold’ star keep their marriage on track.

Camila continued: “[They’re like], ‘How do you do it?’” the Brazil native said at the time. “I'm always like, 'If you have the answer, please share with me because I'm also trying to figure it out.’ …

She admitted they do “a lot of staying at home, cooking together or getting a hotel room that is 10 minutes away from the house. Just the fact that you don't have to wake up to kids screaming for help with something. It already does something to a mom's brain.”