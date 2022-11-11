Dolly Parton still gets starstruck

Published
2022/11/11 20:00 (GMT)

Dolly Parton still gets starstruck.

The 76-year-old music icon - who was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (05.11.22) - has been on the country scene for more than 50 years but has been "thrilled" to have talked to fellow industry legends as she prepares her next album.

She said: "I've been starstruck a lot lately. I'm not sure if you've heard, but I'm making a rock album. If I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna earn it. I'm working on a rock album now, and I've been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it's just such a thrill! I'm gonna have a lot of the rock singers on it!"

Meanwhile, the 'Jolene' hitmaker - who has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - also revealed that she recently found a photograph of herself and her husband on their honeymoon and "laughed until [she] cried" at the sight of herself in a bikini, before explaining that these days, she is "always overdressed" for things and was recently made to feel "out of place."

She told PEOPLE : "A few weeks ago I found a picture of my husband and me on our honeymoon in Florida. I had on my little polka-dot bikini. I laughed until I cried. You just wish you could go back and relive it all again.

"I went to a big formal dress-up dinner [recently], but I got there and it was not. I was the only one dressed to the nines. I'm always overdressed, but I did feel a bit out of place."

© BANG Media International

dollyparton carlthomasdean debbieharry sireltonjohn sirmickjagger

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Gallagher dies aged 76
Michelle Williams still takes acting lessons
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves injures herself falling down the stairs

Recommended