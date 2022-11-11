Dolly Parton still gets starstruck.

The 76-year-old music icon - who was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (05.11.22) - has been on the country scene for more than 50 years but has been "thrilled" to have talked to fellow industry legends as she prepares her next album.

She said: "I've been starstruck a lot lately. I'm not sure if you've heard, but I'm making a rock album. If I'm gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna earn it. I'm working on a rock album now, and I've been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it's just such a thrill! I'm gonna have a lot of the rock singers on it!"

Meanwhile, the 'Jolene' hitmaker - who has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966 - also revealed that she recently found a photograph of herself and her husband on their honeymoon and "laughed until [she] cried" at the sight of herself in a bikini, before explaining that these days, she is "always overdressed" for things and was recently made to feel "out of place."

She told PEOPLE : "A few weeks ago I found a picture of my husband and me on our honeymoon in Florida. I had on my little polka-dot bikini. I laughed until I cried. You just wish you could go back and relive it all again.

"I went to a big formal dress-up dinner [recently], but I got there and it was not. I was the only one dressed to the nines. I'm always overdressed, but I did feel a bit out of place."