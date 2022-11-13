Nick Jonas suffers "irritability" because of his diabetes.

The 30-year-old star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes - which means that his pancreas doesn't make insulin and leaves him with low blood sugars - in 2005 and opened up about his health condition ahead of World Diabetes Day on Monday (14.11.22).

In a video posted to TikTok, he wrote: " I had 4 signs that I was living with Type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability. These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns. Join me and share yours #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1"(sic)

The former Disney Channel star - who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra and has has ten -month-old Malti Marie with her - recenttly explained that his diagnosis came amid a tour with The Jonas Brothers and "didn't have time to be devastated" because of how quickly his health journey began.

He said: "I was 13. We were in the middle of a school tour where we were basically rolling into venues at 8:00 a.m. (and venues is a funny word because it was actually just schools) and playing in the auditoriums for the students. This was in the early days of our career. I remember I told my parents that I needed to go to the doctor, something didn’t feel right and they had already seen the significant weight loss and some of the other symptoms so they brought me in. It was there that my pediatrician informed me that I had type 1 diabetes. At first I was devastated, naturally. But I didn’t really have time to be devastated because I had to get right to the hospital. It was the start to a crazy new journey!"