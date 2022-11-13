Britney Spears will "never forget" meeting Kate Hudson.

The 40-year-old pop star briefly bumped into 'Almost Famous' actress Kate, 43, when they both happened to be in the Dutch capital city of Amsterdam and hailed Kate as her "favourite style person."

Alongside various snaps of herself wearing a series of outfits, Britney wrote on Instagram: "TB of all my modeling videos !!! This year and last … Clothes are so much fun !!! My favorite person with style is @KateHudson … She never tries and her style and beauty is wicked !!! I met her in Amsterdam for literally 3 seconds … I will never forget it !!!" (sic)

Meanwhile, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - recently shared the joys of drinking coffee and visiting spas for the first time in more than a decade.

She wrote: "It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!! Brit Brit’s got some good special news … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!! Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life !!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too. But MORE GOOD NEWS … I know I couldn’t go to spas because you were scared I would drink coffee !!! I’m

an equal person now!!! I can drink coffee … and I’m so HAPPY !!! Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f*** you!"(sic)