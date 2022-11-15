Witney Carson is pregnant.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer announced on Monday's (14.11.22) episode that she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister, who she already has 22-month-old son Leo with.

Speaking to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, she said: "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two.

"I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"

Witney - who is partnered up with US TV personality Wayne Brady on the current series - took to Instagram afterwards to reflect on the moment.

She posted on her Story: "This was so special to announce on the show that I love so much. Carson and I feel so blessed to finally share it with you all!

"Thanks so much for the love. Love you all!"

The star also wrote on her page: "Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can’t wait to see Leo be a big brother (sic)"

Witney - who married Carson in 2016 - welcomed Leo into the world in January 2021, and revealed a couple of months later that she had COVID-19 when she gave birth.

She told fans in an Instagram Q and A: “So I’ve debated sharing this or not … but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born.

“We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren’t out of quarantine yet had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces. (sic)”

The couple announced their new arrival with a picture of them holding their son’s hand.

The 29-year-old dancer wrote on Instagram at the time: "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! (sic)”