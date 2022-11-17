Akon believes Kanye West's recent offensive outbursts are part of a plan to become US president.

The 'Gold Digger' hitmaker - who has legally changed his name to Ye - has sparked outrage over the last month with a string of antisemitic remarks and the wearing of a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week, and though his behaviour has resulted in him losing various contracts, his friend thinks he is employing a "brilliant" tactic to win over voters that would otherwise back Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.

Akon said: “I think Kanye is smarter than y’all think. This the brilliant side of him. What is his next plan? To run for office, right. I’m just sayin’! From our knowledge, his next plan is to run for office, right? Who was his main endorser? Trump.

“In order for Kanye to have a shot, he needs to have a piece of that base. This is how he’s getting it. And he knows this!”

The 49-year-old singer acknowledged Kanye has angered the Black community with his recent antics but thinks they are forgiving people and will ultimately support him.

He added: "He knows he’s gonna make a lotta Black people angry. But, guess what? We’re forgiving people. We are. He knows that, too.”

The 'Lonely' hitmaker insisted he will always be supportive of Kanye, who ran for president in 2020 but conceded his run after winning just 50,000 votes and failing to make the ballot in several states.

Speaking to sports analyst and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay', Akon said: “I’m always defending the people that nobody wants to defend.

“I’ma always defend Kanye West because I always believe in life and opinion is just an opinion. If Ye say something that I don’t agree with, I just don’t agree with it. But I’m not gon’ go jumping all mad and letting it affect my energy.”