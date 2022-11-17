Cameron Diaz is in awe of her husband's "perfect" gift-giving skills.

The 'Holiday' actress is always impressed by the presents Benji Madden gets for her because he puts in a lot of time and effort to ensure he chooses the right thing.

She said: "My husband is so great at gifts and he surprises me a lot. He loves to do all that. He really puts the time in. He thinks about something for a super long time and makes sure it gets done perfectly. I just wonder how he does it."

But the 50-year-old actress admitted the Good Charlotte rocker's present-picking abilities mean she feels the pressure when it comes to returning the favour.

She told E! News: "Gift giving is one of those things that can be so hard. It can be tough knowing what everyone wants.

"I took on this 'I have to figure this out' attitude so he can have his dreams come true."

Fortunately, Cameron - who has two-year-old daughter Raddix with her spouse - knows she can always ask Benji's twin brother, Joel Madden, for advice on the right gift.

Asked if she ever asks Joel for insights into what Benji might want, she replied: "I think that's a good way to do it. If you're really stuck on a gift, ask the twin or someone else they're super close with.

"If there's something that they really love, and it's outside of what you two do together, ask someone else.

"Guys can be hard to shop for, for me at least, so I can always use an assist.

"just want everyone to like what they're getting, so I don't mind tag teaming the idea.

"I also always get gift receipts and put those in the bag too. "

The 'Mask' star makes a pact with sister-in-law Nicole Richie as to whether they will exchange gifts during the festive season.

She said: "She's cool with just getting a little something for the house. Or sometimes I don't get her anything at all and she's okay with that. We just make sure we are on the same page. Last year, we were like, 'Can we please no get each other anything for Christmas?' "