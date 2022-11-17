Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company.

The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky.

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - said on Instagram: "Today marks a very special day - a childhood dream come true.

"I finally have the honor of announcing CASE STUDY FILMS to the world, a production company I'm launching with the best partners I could ever ask for, @charliemcdowell and @aorlovsky1. ⁣

"We'll be working to tell compelling and outside of the box stories alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices of this generation and the next.

"Our hope is that this company grows into a very unique one stop shop for creatives from all walks of life, helping them foster an idea from conception to release.

"I cannot wait to develop and collaborate with this incredible team. Much more coming on @casestudy.films… (sic)"

Meanwhile, season three of 'Emily in Paris' will air on Netflix in December, and Lily - who plays Emily Cooper in the hit series - recently took to social media to tease the upcoming season.

Alongside a screenshot from a new episode, Lily - who stars alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount - wrote on Instagram: "First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again.

"So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride… (sic)"