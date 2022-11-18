Elizabeth Debicki has been unintentionally imitating Princess Diana at home.

The 32-year-old actress plays the late princess - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - in 'The Crown', and Elizabeth has revealed that Diana's mannerisms have infiltrated her own life.

She shared: "I do it all the time, involuntarily. I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."

Elizabeth relished the challenge of playing Diana.

The actress also acknowledged that many people feel a strong bond with the late princess.

She said: "It's really fascinating to do this job because people have this memory of the physicality, of course, and they have a memory of even the sonic sound of them.

"It's really lodged in their lived memory. So, you feel this huge responsibility to create that on screen, but you obviously have to do it your way."

Elizabeth also thanked her "amazing" movement coach, Polly Bennett, for helping her to imitate Diana's mannerisms.

The actress told E! News: "She was so crucial in terms of holding that space for us to work out. It's not just, ‘They do this,' it's like, ‘Why would somebody do this?' You have to get on the inside of it."

Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she was a "huge fan" of 'The Crown' before joining the show.

Elizabeth - who stars in 'The Crown' alongside Dominic West and Imelda Staunton - explained: "It's a huge privilege, it's a huge privilege to be a part of the show.

"I have been a huge fan of it and then suddenly to have Peter Morgan's script land on your table is such a cast and I adore this cast. I couldn't love them more really."