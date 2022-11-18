Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams.

The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series.

The Hollywood star - who plays a new character in the Netflix show - said: "It's Tim Burton so you can't really go wrong.

"Also, the scripts were really wonderful. I love the spirit in which they were making the show. It really does retain a lot of the spirit of Wednesday - that dignity, that incredibly self-assured young girl who knows who she is and won't change or pander for other people.

"I think it's really great. Every generation should have their own Wednesday."

Christina also praised the performance of Jenna Ortega, who plays the part of Wednesday on the show.

The actress described Jenna, 20, as the "perfect Wednesday for this time".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She just was Wednesday, you know?

"I came on set - she'd been doing the show already for a couple months - and she was Wednesday, and I'm just so impressed with her as a person, as an actress. Really, she's wonderful in the part and she's a perfect Wednesday ... She's the perfect Wednesday for this time."

Christina made her film debut at the age of nine, in the comedy-drama movie 'Mermaids', and she's starred in a host of well-known films and TV shows during her career.

But Christina believes she'll always be remembered for playing the part of Wednesday.

She said: "Playing Wednesday has been a huge part of my life and career and really something that was so fun to make when we made both movies. It's so fun to carry on that spirit.

"I'm so happy to be here in this new incarnation and, like I said, every generation should have their own Wednesday."