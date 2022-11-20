Lauren Alaina is engaged.

The 28-year-old country music star was appearing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday (19.11.22) when she introduced her boyfriend Cam Arnold, 34, to the audience and revealed that the pair are set to tie the knot.

She said: "I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember. I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, 'You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Everybody, this is my fiance. "I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we're doing it because this is the circle and I'm going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!"

The 'Road Less Traveled' hitmaker later explained that the evening was one she will "never forget" and that her boyfriend is a "sacred piece" of her life as she introduced him to the world for the first time.

She told PEOPLE: "It was a night I will never forget. I got to celebrate the best year of my life. I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well. This is the first time I'm showing Cameron to the world. He has been and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life. He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn't have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started. I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I'm so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come."