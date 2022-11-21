Tasha Ghouri says Hailey Bieber “smashes it" her looks.

The ex ‘Love Island’ star thinks the the 25-year-old model - who is the wife of pop superstar Justin and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the brother of Alec and Billy Baldwin - “kills the game” when it comes to dressing on and off the red carpet.

After being asked who her style icons are, the 23-year-old influencer exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Hailey Bieber. Every day. Every day. Like literally, Hailey Bieber smashes it, She kills the game.”

Tasha - who is in a relationship with Andrew Le Page, 27, who she met on the ITV2 reality show -also a huge admirer of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Bella Hadid, 26.

She said: “Kylie Jenner is actually pretty cool. In terms of her red carpet looks, she always brings it to the table. And Bella Hadid is also one of them as well and she’s really awesome in what she wears. She likes to change it up as well.”

The eBay brand ambassador - who has teamed up with the Samsung KX Hub to share her expertise on buying and selling second hand clothes - enthused about her love of finding a pre-loved garment “cheaper” than if it was brand new.

Tasha said: “So if there’s something that I see on an Instagram shop but it's quite expensive, I’ll be like, ‘maybe, it’s on Ebay for a bit cheaper.”

The blonde beauty was inspired to look for pre-loved finds few years ago by her friends, who she dubbed “fashionistas”, labelling them “really cool with their fashion” and “massive vintage shoppers”,

Tasha continued: “I just used to go along with them. I think that’s kind of when I started to open into that kind of world.”

