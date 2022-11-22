The new Princess of Wales used her jewellery to pay tribute to Princess Diana at King Charles’ first state banquet as monarch.

She was seen in the ‘Lover’s Knot’ headwear and a Jenny Packham gown estimated to be worth around £5,000 to honour the UK visit on Tuesday (22.11.22) of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Her tiara featured diamonds and pearls, and is the same piece worn by her husband Prince William’s late mum Diana during her time as the Princess of Wales before her death aged 36 in 1997 after a Paris car crash.

The princess also wore Diana’s South Sea pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth’s pearl bracelet to match her tiara.

She wore the pieces as she joined husband Prince William as well as King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort and other senior royals at the meal in Buckingham Palace.

She was not the only royal to use her jewellery to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died in September aged 96 at her home in Balmoral.

Camilla, Queen Consort wore Her late Majesty’s George VI Sapphire tiara as she joined Charles for the banquet on Tuesday night.

The banquet marks the first formal state visit since Charles was made king after his mother’s death.

President Ramaphosa’s wife was not able to travel for his state banquet and two-day UK visit for medical reasons.

It comes as he is facing possible impeachment for allegedly failing to report a major raid at his castle farmhouse which saw raiders take £3.4 million in cash.

He faces an accusation that he failed to report the heist and instead organised for the robbers to be kidnapped and bribed into silence.

The president has acknowledged a burglary took place but denies kidnapping and bribery and insists he reported the break-in to the police.

A panel appointed by South Africa’s parliament is set to decide whether to impeach him.