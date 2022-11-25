King Charles is to bring Christmas back to Sandringham for the first time in two years.

The royals usually spend the festive season at the country estate in Norfolk, England but for the past two years Queen Elizabeth remained at Windsor Castle due to COVID-19 restrictions - now the King has chosen to bring the festivities back to Sandringham as he reunites the family for their first Christmas since the death of his mother.

Buckingham Palace officials have confirmed Christmas will be hosted by the King at Sandringham this year.

It will be the first Christmas hosted by King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort and they are expected to be joined by their wider family over the holiday period.

King Charles is also preparing to present his first Christmas speech to the nation which is traditionally broadcast on December 25.

The royals have been regularly gathering in Sandringham for the big day since the 1980s and they are said to exchange presents on Christmas Eve before attending church together on Christmas morning and enjoying a lavish lunch together.

Earlier this month, a large Christmas tree was delivered to Sandringham House ahead of decorations being put up around the estate. Decorations have also been put up at Windsor Castle

Reports have previously suggested Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will not be returning to the UK from their home in California to spend Christmas with the rest of the family.

Sources told The Mirror newspaper that the couple have "no plans" to travel to the UK for Christmas.