Ted Danson has paid a glowing tribute to Kirstie Alley.

The actress died on Monday (05.12.22), aged 71, and her former 'Cheers' co-star had paid tribute to her.

Ted - who played bar owner Sam Malone in the iconic sitcom - told Deadline: "I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Elsewhere, comedy star Adam Sandler has also praised the late actress, describing her as a "fearless and funny" woman.

The 56-year-old comedian also sent his best wishes to Kirstie's family, including her children True, 30, and Lily, 28.

Alongside a throwback photo of the actress, Adam - who starred alongside Kirstie on 'Saturday Night Live' - wrote on Twitter: "Gonna miss this lady. Absolutely fearless funny sweet human being. Love to her whole family. Thinking of them all. (sic)"

Kirstie's family previously revealed that she passed away after a battle with cancer that was "only recently discovered".

It was also confirmed that the actress was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" at the end of her life.

Her family said: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."