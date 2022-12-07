Lily Collins is eager to work with her husband Charlie McDowell.

The 33-year-old actress and Charlie, 39, recently launched their own production company, and Lily is desperate to work with the director.

The brunette beauty - who married Charlie in 2021 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We've actually just launched a production company together, which has been so major, just being able to create stories together, create life together with your best friend. It's wonderful. I feel very lucky."

Lily has reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the third season of the Netflix show 'Emily in Paris'.

And the actress has promised that the upcoming series will be full of drama.

She added: "The last episode feels like five in one."

Meanwhile, Lily announced the launch of her production company earlier this year.

The actress took to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she founded with Charlie and producer friend Alex Orlovsky.

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - said on Instagram at the time: "Today marks a very special day - a childhood dream come true.

"I finally have the honor of announcing CASE STUDY FILMS to the world, a production company I'm launching with the best partners I could ever ask for, @charliemcdowell and @aorlovsky1. ⁣

"We'll be working to tell compelling and outside of the box stories alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices of this generation and the next.

"Our hope is that this company grows into a very unique one stop shop for creatives from all walks of life, helping them foster an idea from conception to release.

"I cannot wait to develop and collaborate with this incredible team. Much more coming on @casestudy.films… (sic)"