Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland says the last five years since she met and married Prince Harry have been amongst the most “challenging” of her life.

The Duchess of Sussex's mum has spoke out for the first time about the attention on her daughter's relationship with the royal, and she revealed she was "ready to have my voice heard" as she appears in the couple's explosive 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary.

Speaking in the second episode of the programme - which launched on the streaming platform on Thursday (08.12.22), she said: "The last five years have been challenging."

She also recalled the moment Meghan told her she was first dating the prince, and admitted she was stunned by the news.

She revealed: 'I do [remember], when she told me we were on the phone and she said ''Mummy I'm going out with Prince Harry' and I started whispering ''oh my god.' "

And Doria reflected on the first time she met Harry, gushing over his looks and pointing out how "happy" they looked as a couple.

She continued: 'And I remember when I first met him too, he was a six one handsome man with really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together, like he was the one.

"Once it was announced that they were together it seemed kind of like a novelty."

Meanwhile, Meghan commented on the differences when it came to meeting brother in law Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine for the first time.

She said: "They came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.

"There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.'"