Mollie King has joked having her whole family "fully dressed is an achievement" as she gets used to motherhood.

The former Saturdays singer and her fiance Stuart Broad welcomed their daughter Annabella Hope Broad into the world last month, and she shared an adorable video of her man holding their newborn baby girl and dancing to 'Jingle Bell Rock'.

The 35-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "We would love to be organised enough to have our tree up already and a wreath on the door but at the moment even leaving the house with the 3 of us fully dressed is an achievement.

"But, at least we've got the Christmas tunes on full blast."

England cricketer Stuart, 36, shared the same video on his own social media page, and revealed the tune has quickly become a favourite for their new arrival.

He wrote: "Getting into the Christmas Spirit with CoCoMelon playlist. Jingle Bell Rock, Annabella's favourite."

Meanwhile, last week Mollie revealed her heartbreak after her father passed away just days after she gave birth.

She wrote: "Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day."

Mollie cannot imagine life without her father, but she was glad he managed to hold on "a few extra days" to meet her newborn daughter.

She added: "You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella. You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day"

Mollie announced the birth of her daughter last week by sharing photos of her and Stuart embracing the little one while out on a walk, but she didn't reveal any other details about when the tot was born.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad.

"We have never been so in love."