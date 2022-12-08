The Duke of Sussex fears he has blocked out memories of his mum.

Prince Harry, 38, said on his new Netflix show that even though he recalls his childhood being “filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure”, he has hardly any early recollections of Princess Diana.

He said: “I don't have many early memories of my mum. It was almost like internally I’ve blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh.

“And she always said to me, ‘If you get into trouble just don’t get caught.’ And I’ll always be that cheeky person inside.”

Harry frequently refers to Diana, killed aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash, in the first three episodes of his Netflix show, released at 8am on Thursday. (08.11.22)

He added on the series the late royal is “so similar” to his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41.

Harry said: “So much of who Meghan is, is so similar to my mum.

“She has the same compassion, empathy and confidence – she has this warmth about her.”

He also spoke of his private grief for his mum, saying he mourned Diana’s passing on his own and was forced to be “stoic” in public after her death when he was aged 12.

The ‘Harry and Meghan’ show also features the Sussexes’ son Archie, three, cooing over a photo of his late grandmother Diana.

A scene shown in the opening episode of the series also shows the youngster’s mum pointing to a picture of Diana on the wall of their mansion in California and telling him: “That’s grandma Diana.”

The Duke added he was left fearing history would repeat itself with his wife as he was “scared of Meghan getting driven away by the press”.