Ali Stroker has given birth to a son.

The former 'Glee' star and her husband David Perlow became parents to a little boy named Jesse on November 8 and she marked a month since his arrival by sharing the happy news with fans on her Instagram page alongside a picture of the couple holding their new baby and a sign which read: "JESSE 1 MONTH OLD".

In a caption, Ali wrote: "World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy!"

The couple were bombarded with messages of congratulations from stars including Kristin Chenoweth, who commented: "Dying!! The cute factor!!!" and 'Modern Family' actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson who wrote: "Um that is a VERY cute baby."

The actress first shared her baby news back in July - calling her pregnancy a "dream come true".

Sharing a sonogram picture and a photo of herself and her spouse on Instagram, Ali wrote: "We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!! "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you.(sic)"

The 35-year-old star first met David, 37, at college before they reconnected in 2015 during the Deaf Fest Theare's revival of 'Spring Awakening', and she previously admitted she had always been "afraid" of not finding a partner because she has been in a wheelchair since suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident when she was just two years old. Hailing David as "just gorgeous", she said: "As a little girl I think I was always afraid of not finding some­one who would choose this."