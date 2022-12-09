Celine Dion "will be able to sing again" following her SPS diagnosis, according to a doctor.

The 54-year-old music legend was forced to postpone her world tour after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome - an incurable and extremely rare autoimmune movement disorder impacting the central nervous system in the brain and spinal cord - but neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD, of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica believes that there is hope for the singer to perform again.

Asked if she will sing again, he said: "I think so. There are many treatments that can help and I think she just needs to go through one by one and figure out what’s going to help improve the disease and keep it at bay…I don’t want to say we can take away 100% of the symptoms, but we can make them improve significantly. But, there are patients who don’t respond as well, or their healing is slow to progress, even on treatment. So, we do need to understand this better and we need to do more research to get a real cure."

The doctor went on to describe SPS as a "whole body disease" and explained that even a small amount of inflammation could pose a problem for the 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress.

He told Hollywood Life: "It’s a whole body disease, so different muscles can be affected to different extents in each individual person, and obviously she would notice any subtle changes in her voice if it was affected. So, even a little bit of inflammation in those muscles could cause a significant problem for her."

On Thursday (08.12.22), Celine took to Instagram to explain to fans that she was "hurt" to have had to postpone her tour.

She wrote: "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face

these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…

"It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

She has also shared a video addressing the situation in more detail, noting the disorder affects around "one in a million people".

She explained: "Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare

neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having."

She admitted the spasms are affecting "every aspect" of her life, including "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way im used to".

